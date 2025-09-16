RBC’S PATHWAY TO PEACE CLUB AT THE U.N.

Ahead of International Peace Day, Sept. 21, Red Bank Catholic High School students joined a United Nations roundtable in New York, Sept. 12, to share their perspectives on what peace means to them.

The students, part of the school club Pathways to Peace, were accompanied by RBC Principal Vanessa Pereira (center) and history/social science teacher Gary Gleitz (far right). They are (L to R): John-William Zziwa, Mia Schultheis, Brandon Ruiz, and Victoria DePasca. (Submitted by Partyline contributor Andrea Plaza)