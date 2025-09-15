“How can the Borough hire contractors who condone theft? ” she wrote in the email to redbankgreen.

Last Wednesday, redbankgreen set out for Hubbard park to investigate the fig-pilfering incident.

Several workers we approached denied having been the alleged fig picker. A visual inspection of the Dynapac CC1200 showed no signs of incriminating stickiness or pulpy residue.

Workers replacing a sanitary sewer line on Hubbard Park, all of whom denied knowing anything about any figs. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Asked whether a worker on his crew had taken or eaten Davis’s figs, the manager on duty, who identified himself as Paul, said, “I don’t recall it.”

“I don’t understand the statement,” he continued. “If there’s a crime, then she should go to the police. I don’t understand the issue. The last thing I want to see is my name on the news saying my employees are stealing figs. And I’m not gonna tell you anything else.”

A possible solution arose when Davis’s neighbor, Vinny Picciotto, said he also had fig trees in his yard. It’s been such a good year for figs that he now has more figs than he knows what to do with.

“I’m giving figs away,” he said. “You want some?

Vinny Piccioto has a bumper crop of extra figs, information that never seemed to have made it to a member of an alleged fig-loving road crew working on a new sewer line near his home on Hubbard Park. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Always striving to be a force for community harmony, redbankgreen then proposed the happy solution: Picciotto could give some of his bounty both to Davis, to compensate for the fruit lost to theft, and to the fig-loving worker to prevent any future temptation.

“Sure!” he said in response to our idea. “I would love to!”

Moments later, Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee appeared near the scene of the road closure where Hubbard Park meets River Road.

We asked if he was there to investigate the fig incident, but he said he was simply working a traffic detail. Because of the large number of construction scenes and road projects being done in town these days, it seems even the chief has to go out and do road detail.

Police Chief Mike Frazee, happily not investigating the case of the stolen figs after a complaint was sent to the water utility. (photo by Brian Donohue)

While Frazee seemed relieved that Davis had not filed her complaint with his department, he did recount an incident from his childhood in which he learned firsthand how miffed fig growers can become when someone meddles with the fruits of their labors.

It seems the young Frazee and his friends were playing kickball in Red Bank years ago when the ball hit a neighbor’s tree and broke off a branch. “He came out and was really mad,” Frazee recalled, still with a glint of fear in his eyes.

It was not until we conducted the most important part of our investigation that we ourselves gained a deeper understanding of the motivations of the parties on all sides: We plucked a small soft fig from a top branch of Davis’s tree (with full permission) and tasted it.

redbankgreen editor investigates. (photo by Brian Donohue)

It was crazy delicious.

Delicious enough, perhaps, to have caused the alleged thief’s hypothalamus to override his moral compass. And succulent and tasty enough that such a theft would totally piss off the person who had worked so hard to grow them.

In the end, Davis said she was satisfied with the borough manager’s hard line against contractors stealing from residents’ gardens.

“I think that’s an appropriate response,” she said. “They shouldn’t be pilfering.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected]