RED BANK POLICE: SMOKE SHOP OWNER WAS SELLING WEED

September 17th @ 1pm

Dynasty Smokes bongs and guns 160 Monmouth Street 09092025Police outside Dynasty Smoke Shop during a raid of the store on September. 9   (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The owner and an employee of a Red Bank smoke shop raided by law enforcement last week have been charged with selling more than 25 pounds of marijuana without a license to do so, Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee annouced Wednesday. 
 

Red Bank has three licensed cannabis retail businesses, which must apply for both a state cannabis retailer license and local approvals to operate. 

Last week, detectives from the Red Bank Police Department and special agents with the New Jersey Department of Treasury raided a store that is not among them: the Dynasty Smoke Shop at 160 Monmouth Street.

On Wednesday, police provided more details on the probe, announcing the arrests of the shop owner and employee on charges of selling more than 25 pounds of pot.

That 25-pound mark is the threshold between a second- and first-degree crime, which could result in a longer prison sentence for a suspect if they are convicted. 

COPS RAID RED BANK SMOKE SHOP

In a press release, Frazee described a “several month-long investigation” into the illegal distribution of marijuana and other controlled substances by people connected to the store.

Here’s more directly from the press release:

  ” The investigation, led by Sgt. Sean Hauschildt and Det. Shane Dengel with the support of the Red Bank Police Department Detective Bureau, along with Patrolman Frank Metta, Patrolman Piero Vescio, Patrolman Jhonatan Quispe, Patrolman Preston Mellaci, and SLEO I Nick Barth resulted in the arrests of:

· Tony Zhou, 39, of East Brunswick, N.J., the owner of Dynasty Smoke Shop.

· Tabitha Jones, 35, of Edison, N.J., an employee of Dynasty Smoke Shop.

Tony Zhou was charged with:

· Possession and distribution of CDS marijuana in the quantity of 25 pounds or more, a crime of the First Degree, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5B(10)(A).

· Possession and distribution of CDS marijuana in the quantity of 25 pounds or more within 1,000 feet of school property (Red Bank Charter School), a crime of the Third Degree, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-7A.

· Conspiracy to commit distribution of CDS marijuana of more than one ounce, but less than five pounds, in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:5-2, 2C:35-5B(11)(B), a crime of the third degree.

· Conspiracy to commit distribution of CDS marijuana of more than one ounce, but less than five pounds within 1000 feet of school property, (Red Bank Charter School), in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:5-2, 2C:35-7a, a crime of the third degree.

· Possession of CDS marijuana of more than six ounces, in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:35-10A(3)(B), a crime of the fourth degree.

· Possession with intent to distribute toxic chemicals by selling nitrous oxide containers intended for intoxication, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10.4C, a fourth-degree crime.

· Possession of drug paraphernalia, in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:36-2A, a disorderly person’s offense.

Tabitha Jones was charged with:

· Possession and distribution of CDS marijuana in the quantity of 25 pounds or more, a crime of the First Degree, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5B(10)(A).

· Possession and distribution of CDS marijuana in the quantity of 25 pounds or more within 1,000 feet of school property (Red Bank Charter School), a crime of the Third Degree, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-7A.

· Distribution of CDS marijuana of more than one ounce, but less than five pounds, in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:5-2, 2C:35-5B(11)(B), a crime of the third degree.

· Distribution of CDS marijuana of more than one ounce, but less than five pounds within 1000 feet of school property, (Red Bank Charter School), in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:5-2, 2C:35-7a, a crime of the third degree.

· Possession of CDS marijuana of more than six ounces, in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:35-10A(3)(B), a crime of the fourth degree.

· Possession with intent to distribute toxic chemicals by selling nitrous oxide containers intended for intoxication, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10.4C, a fourth-degree crime.

· Possession of drug paraphernalia, in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:36-2A, a disorderly person’s offense.

· Providing / Selling certain items to persons under 21 years of age.

    I want to thank all of the officers who participated in this investigation and commend Sgt. Hauschildt and Det. Dengel for the hard work and dedication that went into this investigation.  I want to thank the community for their patience as these investigations take time build but more importantly it demonstrates the commitment of the Red Bank Police Department to protecting our community and ensuring that businesses operating within our Borough do so lawfully.  We will not tolerate the distribution of dangerous substances in our town and particularly near our schools.  A separate investigation is also being conducted by the New Jersey Division of Taxation and could result in additional charges.  It should be noted that both Tabitha Jones and Tony Zhou are innocent until proven guilty.

