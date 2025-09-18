RED BANK: INSOMNIA COOKIES, “STREET” EATS AND MORE FILL BIZ VACANCIES

Street Kitchen Pub prepares to breathe new life in a space vacant since 2012 at 5 Broad Street. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge)

By Brian Donohue

Here’s an interesting little paradox for ya: even as dozens of downtown Red Bank business owners signed a petition this summer claiming the Broadwalk pedestrian plaza is strangling business downtown, a host of new ventures are moving to fill up a half-dozen vacant storefronts along the same northern stretch of Broad Street.

Meanwhile, in the major bummer category, a great place for quesabirria tacos on Shrewsbury Avenue has shut down.

Scroll on for all the late summer comings and goings in our latest installment of Red Bank’s never-ending Retail Churn.



The rooftop of Street Kitchen Pub, which is preparing a grand opening this fall. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Work continues apace at 5 Broad Street, where Street Kitchen Pub is preparing to open soon in a space that’s been vacant for at least 13 years.

Owner Jack Manousos graciously gave us a sneak peak, and we spied a spacious brick interior with woodwork, including the bar, fashioned from reclaimed wood from the old rafters of the building. I immediately thought it feels like a good place to enjoy a burger while I watch the Giants or Jets lose again on Sundays.

Manousos called the place a “hybrid of a sports bar, street food, American classics” establishment. There’s space on the second floor for events or busier nights and a roof deck with a wall-length mural and view of the sky.

Manousos and his partners own The Proving Ground Waterfront Dining in Atlantic Highlands. They purchased the building in 2018 and got approvals for a bar/eatery and rooftop dining area a year later, but the Covid pandemic and other factors had them tap the brakes and take their time with the extensive renovations.

The building is the former home of the Belmonte, and before that, Red restaurant and nightclub.

As previously reported in Churn, a liquor store is preparing to open in the vacant storefront next door at 7 Broad Street.





That’s just the start of the vacancies filling up along that stretch.

Moving south on Broad, King Baby, a custom men’s jewelry shop with locations in Los Angeles, Nashville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Beijing held a grand opening recently at 17 Broad Street, the former home of the Coco Pari dress shop.

The King Baby website says its products are “designed for jewelry enthusiasts who appreciate value and artisan products. These special pieces capture the spirit of America with rock n’ roll sex appeal.”

King Baby opened right next to another seemingly imminent arrival, Café Pari Wine & Bar.

The spot will be run by the owners of Catezza Italian Kitchen and Bar two doors south, with which it shares a liquor license. Catezza opened a year ago. At the time, the owners, Esperto Hospitality Group, which also owns Centrada Cocina and Cocktails on West Front Street, said they were planning a cafe in the space two doors down.

A whiff of something cooking at 74 Broad Street in Red Bank, a storefront that’s been vacant since 2018. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

Continuing the trend of prominent, long-vacant Broad Street addresses finally getting tenants, Insomnia Cookies has plastered news on the front of the building at the northwest corner of Broad and Monmouth Streets that it’s moving in. A job listing on Ziprecruiter says the cookie chain is seeking an operations manager for a new Red Bank location. And building owner Mike Morgan confirms a lease has been signed.

The storefront at 6-8 Monmouth, also known as 74 Broad Street, has been vacant since Valley National Bank moved out in 2018.

“I’ve always called it the former Valley National Bank,” Morgan said of the building. “Let’s start calling it the future Insomnia.”

The Philadelphia-based chain, which specializes in the delivery of fresh-baked cookies, has more than 300 locations nationwide, according to its website, which describes the store’s fans as a “cult following.’

Pretty large cult, it seems. This quinquagenerian reporter, trying to cut down on sweet, had never heard of the company. Everyone under 35 that we mentioned this to, though, seems super stoked about the news.

And finally, while there’s still no lease signed yet, we’ve learned there’s a solid prospective tenant planning to move into the storefront of the recently restored former Red Bank Register building at 40-42 Broad Street (pictured below).

The previous tenant, Greene Street consignment shop, closed down, in July 2024, citing the end of its lease and a change of ownership of the building. Stay tuned.



Speaking of cookies, Jersey Cookie Girl, which Churn reported this spring was moving to 11 Mechanic Street, has opened its doors. They’re a custom cookie maker that was shipping out a solid shipment of orders when we stopped in to sniff around and say hello. Their custom-designed cookies got us thinking we need some redbankgreen logo cookies when we celebrate this website’s upcoming 20th anniversary. We’ll be back.

Jersey Cookie girl, aka Nicole Barata, inside the new shop at 11 Mechanic Street. (photo by Brian Donohue

Chugging the Churn train down Monmouth Street, Bougiefire is up and running, adding another option to the growing number of experience-oriented businesses in town (see Yestercades, A Time to Kiln, Shore Gamers, Trap Door Escape Room etc.) The shop at 6 Monmouth Street allows individuals and groups to sit down and create their own candles, choosing from a wide range of fragrances and decorative options.

They call it the “perfect activity for families, friends, parties or even solo adventurers looking to tap into their creativity.’

Bougiefire’s press release adds, “We also offer a selection of curated home goods and accessories, making our boutique a charming destination for anyone seeking something special.”

Those are the comings..now for the goings.

The big toro rojo in front of Toro Rojo might be seeking another opportunity now that the restaurant has closed. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Toro Rojo, which, in our opinion, was serving up some of the best Mexican food in a town with no shortage of competition, has gone out of business for good, according to a sign in the window.

The restaurant at 161 Shrewsbury Avenue opened in 2023 but never changed the sign out front from the one that read “Juanito’s Charcoal Grill”, which had operated briefly in the space before owner Ivan Lopez opened Toro Rojo. Attempts to reach Lopez or anyone else associated with the place were unsuccessful.

We’re now taking suggestions for anything that might rival the place’s Cochinita Pibil (slow roasted pork ribs). And we’re also wondering what will become of the big red bull by the front door.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.