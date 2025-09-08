A sign at the corner of Rector Place and Riverside Avenue warning of upcoming roadwork in the area in coming weeks. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)
By BRIAN DONOHUE
Overnight roadwork near Red Bank’s northern gateway could cause some detours for motorists over the next two weeks, according to a notice sent out by the borough.
Here’s the full text of the alert:
Please be advised that a signboard has been placed near Cooper’s Bridge to notify motorists of upcoming roadwork. Work will begin Monday, September 8, and take place nightly from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Rector Place will be closed in both directions during the first week, after which work will shift to Front Street.
redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.