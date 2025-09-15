RIVER SEARCH

A police search drone scans the Swimming River while the Red Bank Fire Department dive team pulls up to the dock at Swimming River Park in Middletown Sunday night.

The RBFD was called to the park shortly before 11 pm, joining officers from the Middletown Police Department, Red Bank Police Department and Monmouth County Sherriff’s Office on the scene of a search effort. Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee said the effort was a precautionary measure to locate someone who was briefly missing, but soon found to be safe.

Submitted by Brian Donohue