RED BANK: GRAFFITI, DUI’S KEEP POLICE BUSY IN AUGUST

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for August, 2025. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES:

Theft: On 08/01/2025 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of E. Front St., a business owner reported a carton of cigarettes were stolen from the business. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of River St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 08/04/2025 an employee reported multiple construction vehicles were vandalized. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/04/2025 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. In the area of Broad St., an employee reported an individual walked into the restroom of a business and broke the toilet tank by smashing it on the floor. Ptl James McGee.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of River St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 08/06/2025 an employee reported multiple pieces of construction equipment were tagged with orange in color spray paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 08/07/2025 an office manager reported a theft of $1000.00 of US Currency from a business. Lt. Beau Broadley.

Theft: On 08/08/2025 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a resident reported a package was taken from the front of the residence. Ptl. Kristin McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Riverside Av., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 08/10/2025 the owner reported the front passenger side tire of a vehicle had been slashed. The tire was valued at $500.00. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/13/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Bellhaven Park, multiple pieces of playground equipment were tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Theft: In the area of W. Westside Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. On 08/22/2025 the owner reported both front and rear license plates were stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/26/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Leighton Av., a pedestrian crossing sign was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/28/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Monmouth St., a building was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/31/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Leighton Av., the garage of a residence was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/31/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Bank St., the garage of a residence and a neighborhood watch sign in front of the same residence were tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/31/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Bank St., a utility pole was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/31/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Bank St., a tree was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/31/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Tilton Av., a street sign was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/31/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Catherine St., the owner of a residence reported that the house on the property was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

ARRESTS:

Phillip Allesandro, age 33 of Keansburg was arrested on 08/01/2025 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Denise Vega, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/02/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Maria Rodgers, age 47 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/02/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Travis Lane, age 66 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/02/2025 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Uriel Garcia-Lopez, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/03/2025 in the area of Willow St. for DWI by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Vera Ibrahim, age 50 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/03/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

James Rapp, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/03/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Santo Cavallo, age 52 of Manalapan was arrested on 08/04/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt and Harassment by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Alejandro Guerrero, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/04/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Terroristic Threats by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Nyjaha McDowell, age 23 of Asbury Park was arrested on 08/04/2025 in the area of Tilton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Luis Flores-Flores, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/04/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Luis Cepeda, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/04/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Tim Jackson, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/05/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Carmine Pannullo.

Abiud Diaz, age 38 of Barnegat was arrested on 08/05/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Arnulfo Meza-Garcia, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/06/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Nelson Diaz, age 57 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/07/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of CDS and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Bryan Ortega-Cardoso, age 22 of Woodbridge was arrested on 08/10/2025 in the area of Navesink River Rd. for DWI, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. James McGee.

Giovani Gonzalez-Garcia, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/11/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Anthony Rosario, age 33 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/12/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Carlos Rubio, age 32 of Fairview was arrested on 08/13/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Shane Vanglahn, age 28 of Keansburg was arrested on 08/13/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Possession of CDS and Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Sean Vanglahn, age 35 of Keansburg was arrested on 08/13/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Princess Young, age 38 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 08/13/2025 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Daniel Ramos, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/14/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Theft, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. James McGee.

Erin Lind, age 32 of Barnegat was arrested on 08/14/2025 in the area of Water St. for DWI by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Sedat Okten, age 40 of Neptune was arrested on 08/15/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Aneri Shroff, age 32 of Jersey City was arrested on 08/15/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Alberto Whittington, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/16/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Stephen Hicks, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/16/2025 in the area of White St. for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Darrick Jones, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/18/2025 in the area of Rector Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Joseph Abbate, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/18/2025 in the area of Spring St. for DWI and Prohibited Weapons/Devices by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Anthony Aguilar-Luna, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/18/2025 in the area of Catherine St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

David Dechert, age 45 of Albrightsville PA was arrested on 08/19/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Julian Calcese, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 08/19/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Jyshon Presley, age 20 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/21/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card by Det. Shane Dengel.

Malcolm Saunders, age 29 of Neptune City was arrested on 08/21/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Lester Reiff, age 69 of Wayside was arrested on 08/21/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Wesley Chunn, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/22/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

James Clark, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/23/2025 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Victor Luna, age 24 of Jersey City was arrested on 08/23/2025 in the area of Rector Pl. for Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest by Force by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Carl Small, age 35 of Newark was arrested on 08/24/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Mitchell Martin, age 49 of Rumson was arrested on 08/24/2025 in the area of W. Front St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Jaime Palacios-Rivera, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/24/2025 in the area of Oakland St. for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Tiago Bontempo, age 40 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/25/2025 in the area of White St. for Contempt of Court and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Mauro Aviles-Checa, age 40 of Trenton was arrested on 08/26/2025 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Jose Lozada-Arellano, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/27/2025 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Ignacio Rojas-Rojas, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/27/2025 in the area of W. Westside Av. for DWI

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected] . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide. If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

