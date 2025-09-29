VIDEO: RED BANK’S CREEPY ABANDONED EXXON, WITH A GORGEOUS VIEW

By BRIAN DONOHUE
The Red Bank Borough Council approved a resolution last week declaring two properties on the Navesink River “areas in need of rehabilitation.” (See previous coverage below for details.)
The designation does not allow long-term tax abatements or the use of eminent domain, but gives the borough other powers under New Jersey law and to apply to different sources of funding to get the properties redeveloped.
The morning after the vote, redbankgreen visited one of the properties: the long-abandoned Exxon station at the foot of the Route 35/Cooper’s Bridge to give readers a look at a corner of Red Bank they’ve probably never seen themselves and to give an understanding of what’s at stake once plans for the property move forward.
Check out the video above.
RED BANK: BORO EYES REHAB TAG FOR TWO RIVERFRONT TRACTS
“The former owner of the site, Exxon, placed a deed restriction on the property that limits sensitive uses on the property which would restrict its uses for a park or residential uses. There is also a waterfront easement in place that would allow the Borough to construct an riverfront path in the future.”
