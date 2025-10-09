Skip to content

CEVICHE HOUSE GHOUL

October 9th @ 10am

Lemon-marinated delights and Halloween frights are on tap in October at Ceviche House Mi Peru restaurant at 51 Broad Street. The animatronic character the restaurant puts out on the sidewalk always leaves us playfully startled. (photo and text by Brian Donohue)

 

Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. Click here to learn more and join the party.
By: Brian Donohue
Oct 09, 2025 - 10:37 am
