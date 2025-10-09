Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
CEVICHE HOUSE GHOUL
October 9th @ 10am
Lemon-marinated delights and Halloween frights are on tap in October at Ceviche House Mi Peru restaurant at 51 Broad Street. The animatronic character the restaurant puts out on the sidewalk always leaves us playfully startled. (photo and text by Brian Donohue)
