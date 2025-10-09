In fall, the detritus of spring hopes and summer glory are cleared away in the garden, on the ballfield, and in our lives, replaced with the time-honored mantra: “Wait ’til next year.”

And so, a fitting scene on Bank Street Thursday morning:

On a crisp autumn dawn after the New York Yankees were eliminated from the Major League Baseball Playoffs, Red Bank Department of Public Utilities worker Carl “Brutis” Ashton hauls away curbside piles of brush on Bank Street while donning a Yankees cap.

Submitted by Brian Donohue