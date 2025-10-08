RED BANK: COUNCIL PREPS REHAB STUDY FOR WATERFRONT SITE

A concept rendering of the proposal by Gated Investments LLC for the land at 26-28 Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A developer’s plan to build 40 apartments and a segment of public waterfront walkway along the Navesink River could take a step forward when the Red Bank Borough Council Thursday considers hiring a planner to conduct a development study of the parcel.

As first reported by redbankgreen in April, the owners of Red Bank’s Galleria complex have applied to build a 40-unit apartment complex on the Navesink River across the street from the historic brick converted factory.

The plans include two buildings to be built on a little-used parking lot at 26-28 Shrewsbury Avenue that is owned by Sourlis International Realty Corp, owners of the Galleria, between the waterfront and the NJ Transit train tracks.

In August, the council voted unanimously to add the property, as well as the dead gas station at 80 Rector Place, to a broad “area in need of rehabilitation” that currently covers much of the downtown west of Broad Street.

The borough’s 2023 Master Plan calls for that broad designation to be revisited to focus on “a more targeted area”, a move which does not appear to have yet occurred.

On the council’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting is a resolution to hire borough planner BFJ Planning to prepare a rehabilitation plan for the Sourlis property.

In its proposal attached to the council meeting agenda, BFJ said the study would help “facilitate these proposed improvements,” referring to the 40 apartments and walkway plan. The contract is for $35,000 with the process taking three to six months.

Going forward, according to the BFJ proposal, the process would include the following:

 One (1) public meeting to present the draft principles and standards and gather feedback on the community’s priorities.

 An initial draft plan.

 Additional meetings with Borough staff, officials, and the developer.

 Revisions and final draft.

 Planning Board Public hearing, Master Plan consistency and adoption.

Thursday’s meeting begins 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. The full agenda is available here. Remote meeting participation is available here.

