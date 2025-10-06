The four-property tract listed as 303 Broad Street, as viewed from the parking lot fronting East Bergen Place. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

A Denville-based corporation, 303 Broad Street Associates LLC, entered into a contract to buy the four properties on the corner of East Bergen Place and Broad Street on August 18, according to property records filed with the Monmouth County clerk’s office.

No sale price is listed for the properties, which include parking lots at 119 and 123 East Bergen Place and the 60-year-old Colonial Revival structure at 303 Broad that housed Wells Fargo bank until the location shut down in May 2024. There are no records on file indicating the sale has been finalized.

The purchasing corporation’s members are listed as Victor Bolkhovskiy of Watchung, Marius Pop, of Rego Park, NY, and Simon Valisberg of Martinsville, NJ. redbankgreen was unable to reach any of them.

The land is assessed at 3.9 million, Monmouth County property records show. It was last sold in 2016 for $3.8 million to Grace Acquisitions NJ LLC of Lakewood, a corporation listed as the seller on the contract of sale filed in August.

The building at 303 Broad was erected as a banking operation in 1965 and was home to a succession of industry players in the ensuing decades.

A half-decade ago, there was buzz about the possibility that the property might someday become a new home to the municipal government, replacing 90 Monmouth Street as borough hall.

As reported by redbankgreen, the Redevelopment Agency had authorized an architect to “do a concept design” to see if the site could accommodate borough offices, the police department and municipal court.