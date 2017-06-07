RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of May 16 to May 31, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 05-19-17 in the area of E. Westside Ave it was reported that several old storm windows of various sizes were taken from the front of a garage. Ptl. George Travostino.

Criminal Mischief: On 05-20-17 in the area of Cedar Ave it was reported two scratch marks were observed on the front and rear driver side doors of a parked vehicle. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Criminal Mischief: On 05-22-17 in the area of Hilltop Terrace it was reported that various acts of minor thefts and criminal mischief occurred over the last month. Sgt. Beau Broadley.

Theft: On 05-26-17 in the area of W Front St it was reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into and the glove compartment lock was broken. $5.00 in cash and approximately $15.00 in loose change was taken. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 05-26-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave is was reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into. Taken from the vehicle were $20.00 cash and loose change, black headphones, and brown sunglasses worth $200.00. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 05-26-17 in the area of W Bergen Pl is was reported a locked vehicle was broken into although no signs of forced entry. Taken from the vehicle were a pack of Newport menthol cigarettes, and a NJ registration. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Theft: On 05-27-17 in the area of E. Bergen Pl it was reported a cell phone was stolen. The Cell phone is described as a Black Iphone 5s with a pink case labeled “killing it”. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: On 05-27-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave it was reported a Hispanic teen male wearing a black shirt and white pants, was seen taking items from a store. The items described are Bimbo Nito valued at $1.00, Marinela Sponch valued at $1.69 and a Monster Energy Drink valued at $2.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

ARRESTS

Cinthia Romero-Hernandez, age 23 of Belford was arrested on 05-18-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Andrew Kyles, age 65 of Neptune was arrested on 05-19-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Christopher Outterbridge, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-19-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Simple Assault, Hindering Apprehension, Possession of Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Prince Johnson, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-19-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Heriberto Cervantes-Gonzalez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-21-17 in the area of Maple Ave for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Fabian Balderrama-Barrios, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-22-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Yekene Rhynes, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-23-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Nicholas Logiudice, age 22 of Lincroft was arrested on 05-24-17 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jorge Tlalpachito-Delgado, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-25-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Nicole Gaeta, age 32 of Allentown was arrested on 05-26-17 in the area of Rector Pl for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Artis Edwards, age 54 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 05-26-17 in the area of W Sunset Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Andrew Breault, age 26 of Eatontown was arrested on 05-27-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana , Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Ashley Jurkiewicz, age 29 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 05-27-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl Sean Hauschildt.

Ronald Tindal, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-30-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.