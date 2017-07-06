LITTLE SILVER: RBR SOURCE HONORS ITS OWN

SOURCE Director Suzanne Keller (left) with Corey Van Huff, first recipient of the Sean Macon Memorial Scholarship, presented to him by Sam, Tiaunna and Lynn Macon.

Press release from Red Bank Regional High School

Recently, The Source in-school program at Red Bank Regional High School hosted its 17th annual year end reception, a celebratory event to award student scholarships and honor the Community Partnerships that enable its mission, “To remove all obstacles that impede the success of young people in our community.”

RBR Senior Mizani DelValle receives the first annual Joyce Williams Memorial Scholarship from Paulette Williams. Joyce Williams was a long-time SOURCE Foundation member and supporter.

Community partners honored included Paulette Morris and Brian Glatt of Lenscrafters, who generously provided eyeglass services to SOURCE students for the past five years. Dr. Benjamin Klayman of Red Bank Smiles in Red Bank was honored for his new partnership in offering a free dental clinic to the students and their families who were in most need of dental services.

RBR Board members Emily Doherty and Cindy Webster were celebrated for their long-time service on the SOURCE Foundation, which raises the money to provide students with services and scholarships. RBR student Amira Ibrahim was also recognized for her service as a co-facilitator to the SOURCE’s TOP program.

Amid all the adulation, however, this evening was a bittersweet occasion as the SOURCE Director Suzanne Keller explained, “This was not an easy year for us as we lost our beloved Sean Macon.”

Sean Macon served as a clinician in the Source for fifteen years. He was most proud of his work with his Boys to Men groups, where he developed curriculum and community partnerships including the Fatherhood Initiative. In his honor, the SOURCE Foundation established the Sean Macon Memorial Scholarship which was awarded by Sean’s family to one of his boys, Corey Van Huff, a creative writer and drama major in the RBR’s Visual & Performing Arts Academy.

“Mr. Macon was the one who got me into acting. I would not be the man I am now without him,” said Corey. “I feel blessed to call him my mentor, friend and family. We all miss him but we should all live as he wants us, to the fullest and with our heads held high.”

Also lost this year was SOURCE Foundation founding member Joyce Williams, an active member for 15 years. Joyce’s children founded a new scholarship in her memory which went to RBR senior Mizani DelValle in its inaugural year.

Her daughter Paulette stated of her mother, “She wholly believed in its (The SOURCE) mission. And because of her fervent support, my brother and I wanted to do something in her name.”

Over $40,000 in scholarships were awarded at the reception, including the Andrew Kroon Memorial Scholarship, which was given to RBR seniors Katherine Godinez, Hego Marquez Mendoza, Alma Plazas and Manuel Sanchez. Over the years, the scholarship has made the dream of college come true for 55 Hispanic students. Many returned for the event and were photographed with their benefactors Rick and Mary Jane Kroon of Rumson.

One such alumna, Itzel Perez, completed her associates at Brookdale Community College, her bachelors at New Jersey City University, and is now researching graduate schools. Her classmate Monica Urena, the President and founder of the Dreamers Club in Brookdale also spoke at the reception. She will be attending Rutgers University School of Business in the fall.

Other scholarships awarded included: The Latino American Association Scholarships to Katherine Godinez, Hergo Marquez Mendoza, Julissa Perez, Salma Zuniga Rojas, Janet Varela, and Lisa Michelle Villa; The Source Foundation Scholarship to Kyle Eber and Marissa Seely; the Bleemer-Cerbone Scholarship to Charlie Weisman; and the Albert Martin Memorial Scholarship to Christine Albano, Shyasia Banks, Evenel Garrido and Jose Tepoz.