RED BANK: CYMCA NAMES NEW LEADERS

Press release from The Community YMCA

In an annual meeting that took place on June 14 at the Monmouth Boat Club in Red Bank, The Community YMCA named several Red Bank area residents to official positions, and elected Jennifer Lakefield as chairperson and chief volunteer officer of the Shrewsbury-based nonprofit’s Board of Directors.

A resident of Colts Neck and managing director of Red Bank-based ZAIS Group, Lakefield will provide leadership to the 20-member board, which sets strategic direction and policy to guide the Y’s work of strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. She succeeds Joseph Oriolo of Shrewsbury, and will serve a two-year term ending in 2019.

Andrea Plaza, interim CEO of the Community YMCA, welcomed Lakefield, who was appointed to the board in 2012, has twice served as chairperson of the Y’s Annual Campaign, and most recently served as vice chairperson of the board.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected Ted Nappi of Colts Neck as board vice chairman; David Medrow of Fair Haven as treasurer, and Patrick Delaney of Red Bank as secretary. At a prior board of directors meeting, Christopher Grier of Fair Haven was appointed to a three-year term on the board.