RED BANK: FOODIES WALK THE WALK

Some 30 Red Bank restaurants, shops and eateries — including Playa Bowls, above— will take part in a new summer schedule of Food and Wine Walk events beginning Sunday afternoon. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

Between the weekend barbecues, the tented food fests and other open-air opportunities for grabbing a bite, it can be a bit difficult to digest all the options available to the free-ranging foodie here in the good old summertime.

If the folks at Red Bank RiverCenter have their way, however, we can simply let our feet carry us about the borough’s sidewalks and storefronts during the latest in a summer series of Food & Wine Walk events.

A self-guided tasting tour that takes in some 30 restaurants, specialty shops, taverns and eateries — many of them new to this edition — the walk runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a strolling smorgasbord/ gourmet gauntlet of wares and fare that range from from fine wines and eclectic desserts to tapas, sushi and more.

As has been the policy since 2015, tickets are sold online in advance only, a feature designed to ensure that customers aren’t greeted by a sold-out event when they make the trip to town, while also providing participating restaurant owners with an advance headcount so they can prepare the best experience for their guests.

Tickets can be purchased here until 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Wristbands will be available for pick-up between 1 and 2 p.m. at a location specified at time of purchase by the buyer, with attendees required to show proper ID (must be 21 years or older).

From there, feel free to make the rounds as you see fit, sampling whatever strikes your fancy, and letting your adventurous side show if you’re feeling feisty.

Listed below are Food and Wine Walk stops for July 16 (the event recurs on August 20 and September 17).

26 West on the Navesink (26 West Front St)

Antoinette Boulangerie (32 Monmouth St)

The Bistro at Red Bank (14 Broad St)

Boondocks Fishery (1 Marine Park) July and August only

The Cheese Cave (14 Monmouth St)

Cupcake Magician (54 Monmouth St)

Danny’s Grill and Wine Bar (11 Bridge Ave)

Dish (13 White St)

The Downtown (10 W Front St)

Gaetano’s (10 Wallace St)

Gracie and the Dudes Homemade Ice Cream (40 West Front St)

Hansel ‘N Griddle (38 West Front St)

Jamian’s Food & Drink (79 Monmouth St)

Jimmy John’s (21 West Front St)

Jr’s Burgers (17 West Front St)

Lil Cutie Pops (16 Monmouth St)

Luigi’s Ice Cream (60 Broad St)

O Bistro Francais (15 North Bridge Ave)

Patrizia’s of Red Bank (28 Broad St)

Playa Bowls (14 West Front St)

Readies Café (18 Monmouth St)

Siam Garden (2 Bridge Ave at The Galleria)

The Spice & Tea Exchange (12 Monmouth St)

Sugarush (37 E Front St)

Taylor Sam’s (20 Broad St)

Teak (64 Monmouth St)

Temple Gourmet Chinese (91 Broad St)

Tspoon (15 White St)

The Wine Cellar (23 Monmouth St)