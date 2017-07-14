RED BANK: URBAN INDUSTRIALIST AT DETOUR

“Urban Icon” (left) and other paintings by Ron Haywood Jones are on display at Detour Gallery beginning with a Saturday reception.

He refers to his creations as “Urban Industrial Futuristic Cave Paintings” — a time-tripping, tale-spinning body of work that’s supercharged with elements of cityscape murals, colorful commercial art, cheerfully appropriated characters from classic cartoons and recurring icons like the “Urban Ghost” that lends its house-haunting imprimatur to his large mixed-media canvases.

A native of Michigan and a graduate of Parsons School of Design, Ron Haywood Jones becomes the latest in a series of attention-compelling creatives to be given a solo show spotlight at Red Bank’s Detour Gallery, beginning with an opening reception Saturday evening.

It’s a first local showcase for Jones, and a running “commentary on past and current social movements and issues” as explored through the vivid color juxtapositions, repetitive patterns and textures of the artist who worked for years in the field of textile design.

The public-welcome reception runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Clay Street artspace, with the Jones show remaining on display during regular gallery hours (Wednesday-Friday 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturday noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday noon to 6 p.m.) through August 12.