SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of July 28 to August 11, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of World Jeep, Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/6/17. Victim reports property taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $5,900.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Sickles Place on 8/11/17. Victim reports property taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $651.98. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/11/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) vandalized property. Damages totaling $1400.00. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

ARRESTS

Damion Wilson, male age 41 of Asbury Park was arrested on 8/2/17 for Theft by Deception in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Timothy J. Harris, male age 36 of Colts Neck was arrested on 8/2/17 for Theft of Services in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Adam Cerminaro.

Nicholas M. Boula, male age 28 of Old Bridge was arrested on 7/29/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Robert D. Reilly, male age 47 of Oakhurst was arrested on 8/1/17 for Harassment in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Siddeequa B. Taylor, female age 36 of Newark was arrested on 7/31/17 for Eluding in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Joseph A. Ritchie, male age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 8/1/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Claudette Y. Bryson, female age 57 of Newark was arrested on 8/4/17for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Melissa J. Garcia, female age 24 of Belford was arrested on 8/4/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Wistely M. Hosty, female age 26 of Ocean was arrested on 8/5/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Tarrell M. Madison, male age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 8/5/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Matthew Lowe, male age 47 of Warren, RI was arrested on 8/5/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Victor E. Peralta, male age 27 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 8/6/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Taylor E. Noe, female age 22 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 8/6/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Najahee K. Tyler, male age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 8/7/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Sadrina Hyppolite, female age 30 of Willingboro was arrested on 8/7/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Zahava K. Thaxton, female age 27 of Neptune was arrested on 8/9/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Carmine T. Vetrano, male age 31 of Toms River was arrested on 8/10/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Kadeem Webb, male age 27 of Franklinton, NC was arrested on 8/10/17 for Criminal Mischief in the area of Obre Place by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Daniel Gonzalez, male age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 8/11/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Harvard Way by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Leonard J. Smith, male age 58 of Loch Arbor was arrested on 8/11/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.