RED BANK: ‘DOG DAYS’ RETURN

Getting a later start than in years past, the 2017 edition of he popular, canine-centric Dog Days of Summer returns to Red Bank this month.

The two-hour sniff-and-wagathon gets underway at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, when Monmouth Street will be closed from Broad Street to Drummond Place. There, man’s best friend will have a chance to mingle with other dogs while humans shop, eat and check out information booths about pet care and adoption.

A second and final Dog Days event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26. Both are sponsored by the borough Parks and Rec Department, For more information, call 732-530-2782.