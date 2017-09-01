RED BANK: WORK HALTED OVER SAFETY ISSUES

Red Bank officials have ordered a work stoppage at Riverwalk Commons, a 24-unit luxury apartment building under construction at 24 Mechanic Street.

Assistant construction official John Drucker tells redbankgreen that a notice of violation was issued Monday to River Drive Developers, of Midland Park, for inadequate shoring of the site excavation. Of particular concern, he said, were the sidewalk along Mechanic Street and the former Independent Company firehouse, which abuts the site and is seen in the photos above.

“We saw the soil had been eroded next to the firehouse, and we compelled them to stop work,” Drucker said Friday. “It wasn’t in danger of imminent collapse, but it was an issue that needed to be addressed.”

The developer has been ordered to retain a professional engineer to provide a shoring plan, and all other work at the site has been halted until proper shoring is installed, Drucker said.

River Drive representatives did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.