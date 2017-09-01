SANDY HOOK: SUN SETS ON SUMMER ’17

It’s a big tent event, and a last chance to RSVP, as the Sandy Hook Foundation returns to the North Beach area of the peninsula Friday evening for the annual End of Summer Party fundraiser.

Granted, summer doesn’t officially sigh its last for a couple of weeks — and all those familiar with the rites of Local Summer know that there’s plenty of life after Labor Day here on the New Jersey Shore. But when the Sandy Hook Foundation declares the End of Summer, people take notice and listen — to the extent that the nonprofit’s annual “beach chic” outdoor benefit gala remains one of the most glittering events of the sand-in-your-shoes social calendar.

Best known for its presentation of the wildly popular free beach concerts series, the foundation caps each successful season with an end of summer party, the 2017 edition of which returns to the North Beach Pavilion on the Hook for a sunset sayonara on September 8 — with a last call to RSVP by Labor Day.

Scheduled for the hours between 6:30 and 11 p.m., the party pitches its tents for an interlude that features “dancing under the stars” to live music from Rummy Joe; a seafood raw bar furnished by the Lusty Lobster, chilled Maine lobsters, and a buffet dinner featuring fare from, among others, Salt Creek Grille of Rumson. There’s also an “amazing auction” of prize packages that include airline tickets, vacation getaways, sportfishing excursions and Broadway shows.

With tickets beginning at $150, proceeds benefit the foundation’s ongoing preservation efforts, a range of activities that include ongoing work to the park’s lighthouse, History House and observation deck — as well as shorebird protection and educational materials on topics relating to local history and native wildlife. In addition, funds are also raised toward the environmental awareness and educational campaigns of the Fort Hancock-based American Littoral Society.

Take it here to reserve.