FAIR HAVEN: BACK TO THE FOREFRONT

After spending the last five months on rails at the back of a River Road, Fair Haven lot, a 150-year old old house-turned-retail structure was slid into place over a new foundation at the front last week.

What’s Going On Here? Read on.

The building, seen above in December, 2015 with its porch still intact, is part of a new headquarters under construction for ForeFront Corporation, based a few doors west.

Eventually, the old structure will joined to a replica of a another building that was demolished last spring. A rendering by architect Matt Cronin is above right. Completion is now expected in early 2018, a company spokesperson said.

For more about the project, check out redbankgreen‘s coverage here. (Photo by John T. Ward. Rendering by Matt Cronin. Click to enlarge)