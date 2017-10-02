RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for August and September, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

8/17/17 – Conor Ban, 21, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Contempt of Court in the area of Avenue Two Rivers and Clover Lane.

8/17/17 – Robert Olshan, 26, of Rumson was arrested by Sgt. Peter Koenig for Defiant Trespass in the area of E. River Road and Carton Street.

8/22/17 – Michael Connor, 26, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Cody Lovgren for Simple Assault in the area of Lennox Avenue.

8/24/17 – Rudolph Kastner, 53, of Highlands was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Theft in the area of W. River Road and Washington Street.

8/25/17 – Neil Auricchio Jr., 23, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Donald Schneider for Contempt of Court at HQ.

8/29/17 – Dylan Benedickson, 25, of Fair Haven was arrested by Ptl. Daniel Campanella for DUI in the area of Bingham Avenue and Narumson Street.

8/30/17 – Sean Fagan, 55, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Contempt of Court in the area of Rumson Road and Hance Road.

9/18/17 – Derek Nash, 51, of Holmdel was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for DUI in the area of Lafayette Street and Church Street.

9/28/17 – Conor Ban, 21, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Donald Schneider for Contempt of Court at HQ.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.  

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

