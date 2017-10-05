RED BANK: APARTMENTS, RETAIL ON AGENDA

The boarded-up house at 175 Shrewsbury Avenue would get first-floor retail space if the owner’s plan is approved . (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s zoning board is scheduled to hear proposals for two West Side properties Thursday night.

One would revive a boarded-up house on Shrewsbury Avenue, and the other would add four apartments to what’s now a two-family house on River Street.

• Aldi Tafani, of Colts Neck, bought 175 Shrewsbury Avenue, at the corner of East Leonard Street, earlier this year for $261,000, according to Monmouth County records. He’s proposing to create ground-floor retail space in the boarded-up structure, which was previously used as a medical office, according to his application.

Tafani also wants to create a ground-floor apartment, along with two on the second floor. The first-floor unit requires a variance because the zoning doesn’t permit it with retail space, the borough planning and zoning office has determined.

• About three blocks away, the charitable housing group HABcore proposes to create a six-unit building at what’s now a non-conforming two-family at 119 River Street, near Leighton Avenue.

HABcore, which has owned the building since 1992, provides permanent housing to homeless families, veterans and other in need. Its proposal needs a number of variances, including one that would allow the four new units to provide just 576 square feet of living space, where the borough requires a minimum 900 square feet.

The planning office also determined that the house would need 12 parking spaces, though none are provided.

Here’s the Habcore plan.

And here’s the agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.