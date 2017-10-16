RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of October 1 to October 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 10/02/17 a business reported that $5000.00 cash was missing from a safe in the area of E Newman Springs Rd. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: A business located in the area of Monmouth St reported on 10/03/17 a white female wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, yellow pants and dark sunglasses took four cans of Enfamil baby formula valued at $95.96. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: An unattended wristlet, black in color was reported stolen from inside a business on 10/13/17 in the area of Monmouth St. The wristlet contained a NJ license, PNC debit card, 3 keys and $30.00 cash. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/11/17 in the area of N Bridge Ave a white male approximately 25-35 yrs of age with short dark hair and a goatee jumped on the trunk of a vehicle causing a dent to the trunk after being turned away for asking for money. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 10/14/17 an unlocked vehicle was reported to be broken into in the area of Mechanic St. $4.00 in cash, $200.00 worth of clothing and $50.00 worth of office supplies were taken. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/13/17 in the area of Maple Ave security cameras show two white males, one wearing gray hooded sweat-shirt and black shorts and sneakers and the other wearing blue jeans, gray t-shirt and a black baseball cap, damaging new concrete that was poured. The approximate cost to repair the new concrete is $1,500.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

ARRESTS

Romel Lahens, age 21 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/01/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Anthony Scott, age 29 of Highlands was arrested on 10/02/17 in the area of Union St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Marc Raffensperger, age 41 of Fair Haven was arrested on 10/02/17 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Laura Harrington-Knopt, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/03/17 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

James Harley, age 53 of Sicklerville was arrested on 10/04/17 in the area of Monmouth St for being Fugitive from Justice, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Forgery, Insurance Fraud, and False Statement on NJDMV Title by Det. James DePonte.

Raymond Baker, age 21 of Keansburg was arrested on 10/04/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Jeffrey Rothstein, age 52 of Jericho NY was arrested on 10/05/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Genaro Escalante-Castillo, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/05/17 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Brandon Mainor, age 30 of Jersey City was arrested on 10/05/17 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Michael Williams, age 29 of Middletown was arrested on 10/06/17 in the area of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Felicia Foster, age 24 of Manalapan was arrested on 10/06/17 in the area of Linden Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Kwame Johnson, age 41 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/06/17 in the area of Knight St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Anna Mannarino, age 54 of Holmdel was arrested on 10/06/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Dennis Pereira, age 22 of Keyport was arrested on 10/07/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Mark Pendell, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/08/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Kevin Gonzalez, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/10/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Jennifer Reilly, age 43 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/10/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Dawn Shields.

Ronald Tindal, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/12/17 in the area of Herbert St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Michael Caniano, age 36 of Freehold was arrested on 10/13/17 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana by SLEO Tony Arden.

Kristie George, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/13/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray.

Ronald Vickers, age 56 of Neptune was arrested on 10/14/17 in the area of Carmen Pl for Hindering Apprehension by SLEO Tony Arden.

Keith Boynton, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/14/17 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Daniel Saraiva, age 20 of Morganville was arrested on 10/15/17 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Mufee Navedo, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/15/17 in the area of Spring St for Simple Assault by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.