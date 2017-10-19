RED BANK: SQUEEZING IN NEW PARKING SPOTS

Following through on recent action by the borough council, a crew from Red Bank’s public utilities department created two new parking spots Wednesday on White Street in what was previously a loading zone in front of Sweetest Sin lingerie and other stores along the bottleneck into Broad Street.

Then, just minutes later…

… with the new spaces being utilized, a tractor-trailer turning onto White from Broad forced at least one motorist heading east on White to stop and back up alongside the spots to allow the truck to pass.

Parking in one of the spaces is limited to 15 minutes, while the other is for the standard two hours.

An existing spot on the opposite side of the street, outside Rook Coffee, got fresh markings indicating it is also a 15-minuter. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)