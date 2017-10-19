SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of September 30 to October 13, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 10/1/17. Victim reports unknown subject removed merchandise. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Burglary in the area of Broad Street on 10/1/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) gained entry to building and removed merchandise. Ptl. Angel Marrero and Det. Sgt. James Ramsey investigating.

ARRESTS

Arthur Deeken, male age 35 of Red Bank was arrested 10/1/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Mahkiya S. Stokes, female age 19 of Long Branch was arrested 10/2/17 for Contempt of Court in area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Daryl L. Johnson-Brown, male age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/2/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Wayne Stevens, male age 35 of Neptune was arrested on 10/3/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristfaro.

Darryl E. Edwards, male age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/4/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Constanti N. Dudzinski, male age 20 of Middletown was arrested on 10/4/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinanae.

Clarence D. Willis, male age 52 of Lincroft was arrested on 10/4/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Joshua M. Mogene, male age 31 of Linden was arrested on 10/4/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Isaiah C. Cudup, male age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 10/5/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Niles Ramos, male age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/6/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Delores Phillips, female age 30 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/6/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Mark Smith, male age 60 of Belmar was arrested on 10/7/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Michelle K. Rhoden, female age 39 of Shrewsbury Township was arrested on 10/8/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Marc Belfer, male age 46 of Jackson was arrested on 10/9/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Linda Curley, female age 49 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/9/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Rosa L. Gleaton-Daniels, female age 60 of Jersey City was arrested on 10/13/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.