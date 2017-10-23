SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of October 14 to October 20, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 9/28/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized account to make fraudulent purchases. Damages totaling $479.85. Ptl. Matthew Clark investigating.ARRESTS

James Brockington, male age 49 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/18/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Dylan Bulinsky, male age 25 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 10/18/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Det. Sgt. James Ramsey.

James Gulizio, male age 74 of Monmouth Beach was arrested on 10/19/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Quadirah M. Banks, female age 31 of New Brunswick was arrested on 10/20/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

