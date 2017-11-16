SHREWSBURY: A STUDY IN CHILLING OUT

Edgar Davis of the Study provides some “men’s precision grooming” for Alex Goodman of Red Bank. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

A wooden sign outside a small cluster of stores in Shrewsbury is a bit enigmatic. It says, simply, “THE STUDY.”

If it sounds like the name of a coffeehouse hoping to create a certain mood, or a college-exam prep outfit, well, the tagline in small type underneath clarifies things a bit, for passersby with good eyesight: “men’s precision grooming.”

Tucked away in the little strip mall at 55 White Road, the Study turns out to be a new hair salon for men, one with a distinctive vibe.

The decor in the 750-square-foot space is dominated by about a dozen stereo speakers. Many are just for show, but others are hooked up to a DJ stand off to one side of the three barber chairs, for those times that clients want to rock out or just chill, says proprietor Edgar Davis.

A 29-year-old Red Bank resident, Davis opened the Study last month, after eight years of working at Glen Goldbaum’s Lambs & Wolves, on Bridge Avenue. He’d started out there doing women’s hair, but found he “didn’t enjoy it,” and focussed instead on the male clients.

In going off on his own, Davis said, he wanted to create a place where men could not only get a haircut ($40 and up) or shave ($20), but decompress between work and… whatever awaits them after work. Plush leather sofas invite clients to stretch out, and there are small lockers for rent in which they can stash their own hooch for when they pop by, whether that’s for some precision grooming or just to get away from the world.

Davis said he’s found that “guys just think it’s good to have 15 or 20 minutes to unwind” with no obligations in a clubby atmosphere. “I get a lot of guys who come straight from work,” he said.

Haircuts, though, are by appointment.

Also Churning in Shrewsbury…

• A large tract on Newman Springs Road is for sale.

The 2.5-acre property, which includes 131 Newman Springs and the adjoining 86-118 Trafford Street, is zoned for commercial and retail uses.

A brochure from Stafford Smith Realty, which lists the price at $2.5 million, identifies the property as “Big Red.” It was once the home of Big Red Kawasaki, and has a long-vacant 10,000-square foot building on it. The property has 335 feet of frontage on Newman Springs and “plenty of parking,” the document says.

According to Monmouth County records identify the property owner as W. John Schmelz III of Monmouth Beach.

• After little more than a year at 703 Broad, bikini shop Lilikoi closed October 1, according to a post on its Facebook page.