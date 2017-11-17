RED BANK: FALLING INTO THANKSGIVING

Leaves on the sidewalk, tiny bulbs in the trees and golden sunshine combined to create a lovely autumn vignette on Monmouth Street in Red Bank Thursday afternoon. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday’s weather forecast on the Greater Red Bank Green includes lots of sunshine as well as wind, with gusts reaching around 36 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s the outlook for the coming weekend and beyond into Thanksgiving.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday A chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 9 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday A chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.