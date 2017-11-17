RED BANK: JEWELRY SHOP COMING

Already home to a dozen or so, downtown Red Bank is about to get another jewelry store, redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn has learned.

For her first solo business venture, Alexis Weinkofsky, a 29-year-old West Long Branch resident who’s been in the industry since she began working in a mall jewelry store at age 15, plans to open Decatur Lane Luxury Jewelry at 9 Monmouth Street in coming days.

The 800-square foot space, part of the old Red Bank mini-mall at the corner of Broad Street, was last occupied by Charleston Shops, which vacated last February after just 13 months in town.

Decatur Lane will compete against the existing jewelry shops in town by featuring works by by “designers you won’t find around here,” Weinkofsky said. They include Netali Nissim and EF Collection. Once she’s fully settled in, Weinkofsky plans to showcase her own designs, she said.

“I figured they’re all thriving here, so why not give it a shot?” Weinkofsky said of the competition.

With her year-old daughter in her arms and husband Keith lending a hand, Weinkofsky was racing Thursday to get the store opened by Saturday, but in an event, plans to be doing business by Black Friday, November 24, she said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)