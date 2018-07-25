RED BANK: INDIE FILMS TO LIGHT UP SCREENS
The trailer for ‘I Am Another You,’ a documentary about a young man who chooses to live on the streets, screens as a free, community-welcome entry at this week’s Indie Street Film Festival. Below, artist Ron Haywood Jones‘s mural for the festival at 97 Broad Street remained unfinished Tuesday morning because of rain interruptions. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Its community mural may still need some finishing touches, thanks to uncooperative weather. Still, the third annual Indie Street Film Festival kicks off in Red Bank Wednesday evening, ushering in a five-day rush of innovative cinema, movie talk and parties.
A project of the filmmaker cooperative Indie Street (working in partnership with Red Bank RiverCenter), the festival spreads decidedly non-Hollywood magic across the borough’s theaters, restaurants, night spots, and even the middle school auditorium. And there’s a free, community-welcome screening mixed in among the orange-pass-only fare.
Check out the festival schedule below; information about passes and tickets can be found here.
The trailer for ‘A Year with Betty Gold,’ a documentary that screens Sunday at this week’s Indie Street Film Festival.
DAY ONEISFF OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION @ DETOUR GALLERY
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Venue: Detour Gallery
The Indie Street Film Festival welcomes the incoming film community with drinks and discussion about the journey ahead. Open bar for passholders provided by Flying Fish Brewing Company and Red Tan… Learn More
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Categories: Street Cred Selects, Narrative
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
In the first narrative feature from ‘The Wolfpack’ director Crystal Moselle, Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (newcomer Rachelle Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl… Learn More
Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.to 11:59 p.m.
Venue: Catch 19
We kick off the film festival in style at a Red Bank hotspot. Passholders open bar provided by Flying Fish Brewing Company and Red Tank Brewing, plus a complimentary specialty ISFF co… Learn More
DAY TWONARRATIVE SHORTS: FAMILY TIES
Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Categories: Short Films, Narrative
Venue: Red Bank Middle School
A compilation of some of the best short films discovered by our programmers. A mix of the comedic and dramatic, this short program takes the audience on an emotional ride through situations wher… Learn More
Thursday, 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Categories: Short Films, Documentary
Venue: Red Bank Middle School
A compilation of some of the best documentary short films discovered by our programmers, never before seen in New Jersey. This program, entitled ‘Intersections,’ explores the intersections between l… Learn More
Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Documentary
Venue: Red Bank Middle School
In a country torn apart by political and economic upheaval, a team of young women finds refuge in a sport that rises above their personal poverty and gendered social status. But when this new socce… Learn More
Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Categories: Street Cred Selects, Documentary
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
Join us for this special film screening and Q&A and complimentary food and fresh water outside the theater after the film, co-hosted by Clean Water Action and Rethink Disposable. Directed by… Learn More
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Jersey Creations, Street Cred Selects, Narrative
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
New Jersey Spotlight Special Screening directed and produced by Rob Margolies, starring: Zachery Byrd, Jason Mewes, Randy Quaid, Jessie Carter, Ashley Johnson and Will Rogers, featuring Red Bank native J… Learn More
Thursday, 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Venue: Jamian’s Food & Drink
Thursday Night Party honors one of Red Bank’s favorite Jersey eateries. Sponsored by Flying Fish Brewing Company, fun giveaways will be going down all night Jamian’s outdoor patio will be popping… Learn More
DAY THREESTREET TALKS: BEHIND-THE-SCENES PANEL
Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Venue: Two River Theater
(Passholders and students enter for free) We invite attending, aspiring, and student filmmakers to come and inquire about the challenges, possible pitfalls, and war stories of all phases of produc… Learn More
Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Venue: Two River Theater
Students and passholders enter free as the Indie Street Institute presents an in-school program, in which we invite guests to workshops that can help them navigate the real world of filmmaking… Learn More
Friday, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Documentary
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
In ‘Modified,’ the filmmaker and her mother embark on a poignant investigative journey to find out why genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not labeled on food products in the United States and … Learn More
Friday, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Narrative
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
Upon arriving at an idyllic retreat for the terminally suicidal, a young woman finds herself investigating a mysterious death away from the watchful eye of the enigmatic doctor and his wife. Wri… Learn More
Friday, 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Categories: Short Films, Narrative
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
A collection of some of the most impressive narrative short films discovered by our programmers. This collection of shorts brings you on a dramatic and at times comedic exploration of what can happ… Learn More
Friday, 6:40 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Jersey Creations, Narrative
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
“Life is simpler in black and white.” This line, uttered midway through ‘Bored in the USA,’ could well serve as the film’s thesis statement. Following the budding friendship of Kelly (Kelly Lloyd,… Learn More
Friday, 8:40 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Documentary
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
Directed by Ali Cotterill and produced by Christa Orth, ‘North Pole, NY’ is a documentary about Santa’s Workshop, one of the very first theme parks in the U.S. Battling against a changing economy, the d… Learn More
Friday, 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Venue: Elks Lodge
Passholders/filmmakers’ party with limited single tickets available. Santa may make an appearance, so this should be one of our best celebrations yet. Filmmakers from multiple films and industry p… Learn More
DAY FOURSTREET TALKS: MEET THE FILMMAKERS
(Passholders and students enter for free) Meet some of our filmmakers and special guests as they discuss how finding their voice and doc filmmaking is changing in the current landscape of our coun… Learn More
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Venue: Two River Theater
Students and passholders enter free for Indie Street Institute, where guests find workshops that can help them navigate the real world of filmmaking … Learn More
DOC SHORTS PROGRAM B: ‘COAST TO COAST’
Saturday, 11:10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Categories: Short Films, Documentary
Venue: Two River Theater
Our competition short documentaries reveal that sometimes the most impactful human stories are right in front of our eyes. “Coast to Coast” takes us on a journey across our land through tales of p… Learn More
JERSEY SHORTS PROGRAM
Saturday, 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Categories: Jersey Creations, Short Films, Narrative
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
A collection of some of our favorite in-competition narrative shorts by New Jersey filmmakers and actors. Audience voting: Films include ‘We Have Your Wife,’ ‘Holding,’ ‘Death… Learn More
Saturday, 1:20 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Street Cred Selects, Documentary
Venue: Two River Theater
A large number of free tickets are available to this community screening. Please only reserve seats if you know you will be able to attend. When Chinese filmmaker Nanfu Wang meets a young Americ… Learn More
Saturday, 2 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Documentary
Venue: Detour Gallery
‘Instant Dreams’ is a feature documentary by Willem Baptist (‘Wild Boar,’ ‘I’m Never Afraid’) about the fascination and love for Polaroids. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in 2008, the l… Learn More
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Documentary
Venue: Two River Theater
‘Hurley’ is the story of American racing legend Hurley Haywood, who speaks for the first time about being gay in the 1970’s macho world of motor sports, and sets the record straight about his relat… Learn More
Saturday, 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Categories: Short Films, Experimental
Venue: Detour Gallery
From 16mm to 8mm, remixed archival footage, to newly shot live action narratives, ISFF’s first-ever program of experimental short films will explore the nuances of analog nostalgia, choosing film a… Learn More
Saturday, 5:40 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Narrative
Venue: Two River Theater
A generational portrait of Spain’s youth in a time of crisis, ‘Nosotros’ follows a group of five friends during the weekend of the Spanish presidential election held in December, 2015. Director: … Learn More
Saturday, 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Venue: Two River Theater
In between films at Two River Theater, enjoy some complimentary brews from Flying Fish Brewery and Red Tank Brewery in the state-of-the-art lounge/lobby. Talking with filmmakers will help prime… Learn More
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Narrative
Venue: Two River Theater
Written and directed by Jim Cummings, ‘Thunder Road’ is an adaptation from the ISFF and Sundance award-winning short film, and the feature has already won the Jury Award at SXSW in 2018. Synopsis:… Learn More
Saturday, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Venue: Urban Coalhouse
After the screening of ‘Thunder Road,’ we walk over to Urban Coalhouse to celebrate the week of creativity and amazing films. Passholders, filmmakers, and special guests will not be in shortage at t… Learn More
DAY FIVE
FILMMAKERS DISCUSSION & JERSEY BREAKFAST
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Venue: Detour Gallery
Private morning brunch and coffee and an open discussion with current and future Indie Street partner filmmakers. We will focus on the pros and cons of moving from micro budgets to mid-range film… Learn More
Categories: Short Films, Animated
Venue: Red Bank Middle School
A crowd favorite, enjoy ISFF’s official selections of animated short films, everything from the comedic and childish, to the bizarre and abstract. The program will include the fol… Learn More
Sunday, 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Jersey Creations, Street Cred Selects, Documentary
Venue: Detour Gallery
‘A Year with Betty Gold,’ directed by J. McMerty (born in Red Bank), edited by Katrina Taylor and Laith Majali. Betty Gold is about to turn 80, with no plans on retiring. From her early days as Miss. … Learn More
Sunday, 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Jersey Creations, Short Films, Street Cred Selects, Documentary
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
These two unique documentaries from Jersey filmmakers will have you thinking about about heritage and community in very different ways. Learn More
Sunday, 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Street Cred Selects, Narrative
Venue: Red Bank Middle School
Written and Directed by Josephine Decker, produced by Krista Parris and Elizabeth Rao, starring Helena Howard, Molly Parker and Miranda July. World Premiere: 2018 Sundance Film Festival Run Time:… Learn More
Sunday, 2:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Categories: Feature Films, Narrative
Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas
Desperate for human interaction, six emotionally damaged individuals risk self respect, shedding their disillusionment in a last grasp for happiness. A cruel-world comedy populated by struggling In… Learn More
Sunday, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Categories: Short Films, Narrative
Venue: Red Bank Middle School
Change never comes from playing it safe. This block of ISFF Official narrative short film selections is a beautiful collage of human responses to leaving our comfort zones. Carro Cubeman (L…. Learn More
Sunday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Venue: Molly Pitcher Inn
Join us for our 3rd Annual Awards Ceremony, where after much deliberation by our panel of jurors, the anticipated Franklin Awards will be handed out. Learn More