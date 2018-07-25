RED BANK: INDIE FILMS TO LIGHT UP SCREENS

The trailer for ‘I Am Another You,’ a documentary about a young man who chooses to live on the streets, screens as a free, community-welcome entry at this week’s Indie Street Film Festival. Below, artist Ron Haywood Jones‘s mural for the festival at 97 Broad Street remained unfinished Tuesday morning because of rain interruptions. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Its community mural may still need some finishing touches, thanks to uncooperative weather. Still, the third annual Indie Street Film Festival kicks off in Red Bank Wednesday evening, ushering in a five-day rush of innovative cinema, movie talk and parties.

A project of the filmmaker cooperative Indie Street (working in partnership with Red Bank RiverCenter), the festival spreads decidedly non-Hollywood magic across the borough’s theaters, restaurants, night spots, and even the middle school auditorium. And there’s a free, community-welcome screening mixed in among the orange-pass-only fare.

Check out the festival schedule below; information about passes and tickets can be found here.

The trailer for ‘A Year with Betty Gold,’ a documentary that screens Sunday at this week’s Indie Street Film Festival.

DAY ONE ISFF OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION @ DETOUR GALLERY

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Venue: Detour Gallery

The Indie Street Film Festival welcomes the incoming film community with drinks and discussion about the journey ahead. Open bar for passholders provided by Flying Fish Brewing Company and Red Tan…

OPENING NIGHT FILM: ‘SKATE KITCHEN’ Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Categories: Street Cred Selects, Narrative

Venue: Bow Tie Cinemas In the first narrative feature from 'The Wolfpack' director Crystal Moselle, Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (newcomer Rachelle Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl…

OPENING NIGHT AFTER PARTY Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.to 11:59 p.m. Venue: Catch 19 We kick off the film festival in style at a Red Bank hotspot. Passholders open bar provided by Flying Fish Brewing Company and Red Tank Brewing, plus a complimentary specialty ISFF co…

