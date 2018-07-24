RED BANK: STORY WALK GETS AN UPGRADE

Along with the weekly summer movie, Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank now features a permanent installation of the Story Walk pathway instituted by the borough library. And it’s gotten an upgrade from its first two editions.

Now displayed in 18 handsome metal frames installed at the western edge of the West Front Street park, the latest iteration of Story Walk is a far cry from its debut season three years ago.

“The first year we were pounding stakes into the ground,” said children’s librarian Sira Williams, as she made the rounds recently to change the story. “Last year, I had them attached to poles with zip ties.”

A grant of $5,000 from the William Gross Foundation covered nearly the entire cost of the frames, which were installed by the borough public utilities department, she said.

The story is changed weekly during the summer, and seasonally during the rest of the year, said Williams. A recent installation featured ‘Snowmen All Year‘ by Caralyn and Mark Buehner.

“Hopefully, it will steer more people to this end of the park,” Williams said. “And don’t forget, the library is right over there,” she added, noting that the institution is only a few doors west of the park.

Meantime, Tuesday’s sunset movie in the park, sponsored by the borough Parks and Rec Department and Shore Flicks, is “Ghostbusters.” Details here. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)