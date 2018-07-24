RED BANK: APARTMENTS COMPLETED

Tucked into a patch of industrial Red Bank few have reasons to pass, the longtime site of a garage has been transformed into rental housing.

Property owner Robert Duckworth won borough zoning board approval last October for six-unit, two-story apartment building at 205 South Pearl Street.

The property is at the dead end of the street, abutting the home of Arrow Limousine.

Built by developer Charlie Farkouh, all but one of the units have now been leased, said his wife, Gina Farkouh, the leasing agent for the project. The rent for the two-bedroom, 1.5-bath unit is $1,650 per month; see additional details here. (Photo by John T. Ward; satellite image by Google Maps. Click to enlarge.)