RED BANK: TWO D.I.Y. SIGN SHOPS OPEN

Joanna Rapuzzi in her newly opened AR Workshop, at 43A Broad Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Do-it-yourself rustic signmaking is now the latest thing in downtown Red Bank, with the recent openings of two franchised workshops downtown.

The interior of the new Board & Brush. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Heralding the new form of farmhouse decor-themed creativity are AR Workshop, at 43A Broad Street, and Board & Brush, at 26 Monmouth Street.

As reported by redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn in June, both are franchised business where customers make personalized signs with tools and other materials supplied, often in relaxed, wine-sipping group outings.

Board & Brush, owned by Sonya Cashner, and AR Workshop, under owner Joanna Rapuzzi, have already begun booking classes for groups, they told Churn last week.

Both said they expect the DIY sign concept to fit in well with the sip-and-make approach of Pinot’s Palette (painting) and A Time to Kiln (pottery), both on Broad Street.