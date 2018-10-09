RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for August and September, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

8/09/18 – Nicholas Gil, 24, of Port Monmouth was arrested by D/Sgt. Chris Isherwood for Contempt of Court, in the area of East River Road and Lakeside Avenue.

8/12/18 – Luke Schudlick, 32, of Colts Neck was arrested by S/O Michael Volker for DUI, in the area of Bingham Avenue and Bingham Hill Circle.

8/19/18 – Rosann Marino, 44, of Hazlet was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Contempt of Court in the area of Bingham Avenue and Church Street.

8/21/18 – William Herchakowski, 57, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Daniel Campanella for DUI in the area of Washington Avenue and South Ward Avenue.

8/22/18 – Conor Ban, 22, of Rumson was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt of Court in the area of Clover Lane.

9/7/18 – John McCann III, 43, of Oceanport was arrested by D/Sgt. Chris Isherwood for DUI in the area of Rumson Road and Hance Road.

9/15/18 – David Kearns, 47, of Fair Haven was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for DUI in the area of West River Road and Lafayette Street.

9/16/18 – Dominic Vernazza, 22, of Sea Bright was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for DUI in the area of Rumson Road and Sailors Way.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.  

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

Posted on October 9, 2018 at 7:00 am, filed under Crime, Featured, Law & Justice, Rumson, Security and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.