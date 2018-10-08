RED BANK: MAN WITH KNIFE CAUGHT

From Red Bank police Monday morning:

On Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:30 patrol units responded to multiple reports of a man armed with a knife threatening passerbys on Front Street near Morford Place.

Upon locating the suspect, officers became involved in a foot chase which led through the Train Station area as the suspect fled, first on a bicycle and then on foot. The suspect was finally taken into custody on Monmouth Street by Lt Errico Vescio and Ptl. Darren McConnell. The accused, David Foggy, 47 years old of Keansburg, was charged with Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful, Resisting Arrest, Terroristic Threats, Obstructing the Administration of Law, and Disorderly Conduct. He is currently incarcerated in MCCI.