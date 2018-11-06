ON THE GREEN: BRAVE THE RAIN AND VOTE
With rain in the forecast, election day arrives Tuesday, and polling stations are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the Greater Red Bank Green, where voters will fill numerous governmental and school board seats and decide a public question.
Four towns within redbankgreen‘s coverage area have contested council elections this year. Here’s who’s running locally, and where registered voters should go to make their selections.
RED BANK
Polling stations are listed below. Note: Voters in Districts 2 and 7 will now vote at the Red Bank Middle School, 101 Harding Road.
|District
|Location
|Address
|Room
|1
|Hook and Ladder Fire House
|7 Mechanic Street
|2
|Red Bank Middle School
|101 Harding Road
|3
|United Methodist Church
|247 Broad Street
|Rear Entrance
|4
|United Methodist Church
|247 Broad Street
|Rear Entrance
|5
|Red Bank Public Library
|84 West Front Street
|6
|Calvary Baptist Church
|23 River Street
|7
|Red Bank Middle School
|101 Harding Road
|8
|Red Bank Senior Center
|80 Shrewsbury Avenue
|9
|Red Bank Housing Authority
|52 Evergreen Terrace
Mayor:
Ben Lucarelli (R, unopposed)
Council (three seats):
Jim Banahan (R)
Evan Hughes (D)
Betsy Koch (R)
Jacquie Rice (R)
Cameron Spector (D)
Carolyn Williams (D)
The Little Silver ballot can be found here. it also features an election to the Red Bank Regional High board (one seat, one candidate) and the borough school board (two candidates for two seats). Polling places by district are here.
SHREWSBURY
Mayor:
Erik Anderson (R)
David Dragonetti (D)
Council (two seats):
Jeffrey DeSalvo (R)
Donald Eddy (R)
Carol Loeffler (D)
Mandy Ngo (D)
The Shrewsbury ballot can be found here. It also feature and elections for one seat with one candidate, on the Red Bank Regional High board; four contenders for three seats on the borough school; and one candidate for an unexpired term on the local school board.
|1
|Shrewsbury Borough Fire House
|783 Broad Street
|2
|Shrewsbury Borough Municipal Building
|419 Sycamore Avenue
|3
|Shrewsbury Borough Fire House
|783 Broad Street
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Monday that his office would have more than 200 deputys attorney general stationed across all 21 counties “to help ensure a fair election, and to assist county election officials in resolving any voting-related legal issues that may arise.”
From the announcement:
Any person who believes his or her right to vote has been interfered with, or who wishes to report other voting-related problems or concerns, can call the state’s Voter Information and Assistance line toll-free at1-877-NJVOTER. Members of the public also can direct election-related questions to their County Superintendent of Elections and county Board of Elections. A list of county-level election office contacts, as well as other useful elections-related information, can be found on the New Jersey Division of Elections Web site at www.NJElections.org.