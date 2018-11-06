ON THE GREEN: BRAVE THE RAIN AND VOTE

With rain in the forecast, election day arrives Tuesday, and polling stations are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the Greater Red Bank Green, where voters will fill numerous governmental and school board seats and decide a public question.

Four towns within redbankgreen‘s coverage area have contested council elections this year. Here’s who’s running locally, and where registered voters should go to make their selections.

RED BANK

Mayor:

Council (two seats):

Find the ballot here . It features an election for one seat on the Red Bank Regional High board of education (with one candidate); and three candidates for three seats on the borough school board.

FAIR HAVEN

The Fair Haven ballot, which can be found here , also feature elections for the local school board (with five candidates for three seats) and the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional board (two seats, two candidates). All six districts vote at the Church of the Nativity Parish Center, 180 Ridge Road.