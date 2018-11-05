RED BANK: VNA, BANK ST. LOT ON AGENDA

Density giveaways at the former VNA site were an issue for planning board members last month. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

[UPDATE: Meeting cancelled for lack of quorum. Next one scheduled for November 19.]

By JOHN T. WARD

On the agenda for Monday night’s Red Bank planning board meeting: continued discussion about whether to create an overlay zone for the former Visiting Nurse Association site, and a plan to build two new homes on Bank Street.

• Angela Brown, who owns 38 Bank Street, wants to demolish the existing house there and subdivide the property for two new ones.

She needs some variances, including one that would allow 37.5 feet of frontage for each new lot, where 50 feet are required.

• The board plans to continue its discussion of a proposed rezoning of the former Visiting Nurse Association headquarters, at Riverside Avenue and Bodman Place.

Recommendations for the 2.7-acre site by the borough’s contract engineer, CME Associates, contained in a 31-page, borough-mandated redevelopment plan, faced some resistance at the board’s October 22 meeting. Board members expressed concerns that the property owner, Saxum Real Estate, would be eligible for “density bonuses” for including solar panels, bike racks and other amenities.

Saxum, of Parsippany-Troy Hills bought the property in January for $7.4 million. The company has not yet filed a proposal for the property, and the existing 38,000-square-foot office building is vacant.

• A “Master Plan and Master Plan Re-examination Report Discussion” is also on the agenda.

Note: A proposal by the Dublin House Pub on Monmouth Street to erect a bandshell on its Temple Bar patio, originally scheduled for this meeting, has been rescheduled for December 3.

Here’s the full agenda.