RED BANK: WET WEATHER TO START WEEK

The Greater Red Bank Green will start the first full week of November, 2018 on a wet note.

A period of heavy rain is possible Monday from morning into the afternoon, which could lead to localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, Election Day, there’s a “marginal risk for severe storms,” with the primary hazard expected to be damaging winds, the agency reports.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Showers. High near 55. East wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers before 10pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 51. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Veterans Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.