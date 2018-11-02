FAIR HAVEN: BEN LUCARELLI Q&A

Ben Lucarelli. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The mayoralty and three seats on the Fair Haven Borough Council are up for grabs in the November 6 election.

On the ballot are Republican Mayor Ben Lucarelli, who is running unopposed; incumbent Republican Councilwoman Betsy Koch and her Republican running mates Jim Banahan and Jacquie Rice; and Democrats Evan Hughes, Cameron Spector and Carolyn Williams.

(redbankgreen sent questions recently to all Fair Haven candidates but did not receive a completed questionnaire from Lucarelli. If we do, it will be posted here.)

Find the ballot here. According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s website, all six districts this year will vote at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road.