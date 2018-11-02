FAIR HAVEN: JIM BANAHAN Q&A

Jim Banahan. (Click to enlarge.)

The mayoralty and three seats on the Fair Haven Borough Council are up for grabs in the November 6 election.

On the ballot are incumbent Republican Mayor Ben Lucarelli, who is running unopposed; incumbent Republican Councilwoman Betsy Koch and her running mates Jim Banahan and Jacquie Rice; and Democrats Evan Hughes, Cameron Spector and Carolyn Williams.

Here are Banahan’s written responses to questions posed to all Fair Haven candidates recently by redbankgreen.

Name: Jim Banahan

Age: 57

Address: 72 Church Street, Fair Haven

How long have you been a resident of Fair Haven? 25 years

Where did you grow up? Staten Island

Where did you go to high school? Monsignor Farrell HS

Did you graduate from college? If so, which school, with what degree? Wagner College, Bachelor of Science, Economics

Have your served in the military? If so, which branch and when? No military service

What do you do for a living? Banker

Please tell us a little bit about your community involvement efforts, if any.

Former Fair Haven Councilman, currently Vice Chairman of the Planning Board and Executive Officer of Fair Haven Sailing Club, a 501c3 organization whose central purpose is teaching children water safety and sailing.

Party affiliation: Republican

How important is party affiliation to you? What does it mean to you to be a member of your party?

Party affiliation is the most difficult aspect of public service in the context of political office. At the council level, party identity is nearly impossible to discern. I’m centrist who believes in the egalitarian ideals of the Republican Party – it’s the party of Lincoln.

Do you have a role model in public life? Who and why?

Anyone in government at any level who can successfully work on a bipartisan basis and achieve real results.

Why are you running for office? To serve the people of Fair Haven.

What’s your opinion of the proposed borough acquisition of the former Sunoco station for the purpose of constructing a new borough hall?

It would actually be Borough Hall and Police headquarters. It’s a practical plan on all levels. I would like to make an effort to better inform the public so that the majority of our residents see the benefits and clear away some of the false information that has been circulated.

What are the most pressing issues facing the town, and how do you plan to address them?

The issues are perennial, maintaining and improving our infrastructure balanced against borough finances.

What if any specific initiatives can voters expect from you if you are elected?

Nothing specific – only to continue as I have in the past, listening to and informing our residents on Borough matters.

If there’s anything you’d like to add, please do so here:

Find the ballot here. According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s website, all six districts this year will vote at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road.