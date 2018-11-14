SHREWSBURY: SUPERMARKET OPENS

Grocery shoppers on the Greater Red Bank Green will have another sourcing option with the planned opening of a new ShopRite supermarket in Shrewsbury Wednesday morning.

Developed by Freehold-based Saker ShopRites and approved by the borough zoning board in January, 2017, the 80,000-square-foot store includes departments offering meat, fish, baked goods and deli products.

Set on 10 acres at 1151 Shrewsbury Avenue with some 400 parking spots, it replaces three office buildings. (Photos by Saker ShopRite, top, Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)