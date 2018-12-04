The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: Two Vending Machines were reported damaged in the area of Riverview Plaza on 11/07/18. The estimated costs for the damage of the machines are $1145.10 for both. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: A black (20) speed Schwinn mountain bicycle that was locked to a light post on 11/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St was reported stolen. The Schwinn lettering and the front shocks had a rusted look. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: A red and brown leather Michael Kors woman’s wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Monmouth St. on 11/27/18. The wallet contained $400.00, a Mexican Driver’s License and a Consulate ID card. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Criminal Mischief: Graffiti was reported on the side of a building in the area of Monmouth St on 11/28/18. The writing appeared to be done by a black marker. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: On 11/29/18 in the area of Bridge Ave it was reported a Black male wearing a red and grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants and a shorter male subject described as being a Mexican male approached a male and stole his Air Pods ear buds white in color along with the charger. The ear buds are valued at $130.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: A red Mountain bike valued at approximately $300.00 was reported stolen from an entrance to a building in the area of E Front St on 11/29/18. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

ARRESTS

Lauren Foley, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/01/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court and Possession of CDS by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Betsy Cabrera, age 36 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/01/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Madena Paschal-Williams age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/01/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Jillian McGaffigan, age 30 of Dedham, MA was arrested on 11/02/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Hindering Apprehension, Contempt of Court and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Vincent Fasano, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/02/18 in the area of Broad St for Robbery by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jose Acevedo-Montes, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/04/18 in the area of Coopers Bridge for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Violeta Romero-Popoca, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/04/18 in the area of Morford Pl for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Vincent Fasano age 21, of Red Bank was arrested on 11/05/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card by Det. John Camarca.

Diane Fasano, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/06/18 in the area of Linden St for Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card by Det. John Camarca.

Christopher Diodato, age 23 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 11/06/18 in the area of N Bridge Ave for DWI and Under the Influence of CDS by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Philip Marino, age 33 of Middletown was arrested on 11/07/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Peter Costas, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/08/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Robert Campanella.

Aaron Whitehurst, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/08/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Gerardo Contreras-Nava, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/08/18 in the area of West St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Summer Krzan, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/09/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Nicholas Zeik, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/09/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Wilfred Dunn, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/10/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Lora Cimiluca, age 34 of South Amboy was arrested on 11/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Steven Tolas, age 27 of Hazlet was arrested on 11/11/18 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Jeffrey Kowal, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/11/18 in the area of Union St for Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Robert Gargiulo, age 27 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 11/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kevin Gorsegner, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/12/18 in the area of Oakland St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Victor Mejia-Salinas, age 45 of Eatontown was arrested on 11/15/18 in the area of River St for Aggravated Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Det. Paul Perez.

Kevin Gorsengner, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/15/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Bradley Moore, age 40 of Middletown was arrested on 11/15/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

John Niederer, age 20 of Belford was arrested on 11/16/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Joseph Agostini, age 21 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Isabel Jimenez-Arboldeda, age 22 of Union was arrested on 11/22/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Michael Oristano, age 22 of Spring Lake was arrested on 11/22/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

John McAree, age 22 of Hazlet was arrested on 11/22/18 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. George Travostino.

Jeremy Williams, age 29 of Jersey City was arrested on 11/22/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for DWI by Ptl. George Travostino.

Nicholas D’Amico, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 11/22/18 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Vincent Colletta, age 24 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 11/24/18 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kevin Masterson, age 46 of Brooklyn, NY was arrested on 11/25/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Kieran Curley, age 47 of Lincroft was arrested on 11/26/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Urbando Morales-Ramirez, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/27/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Failure to Register for Sex Offender and Contempt of Court by Det. Paul Perez.

Dawn Crawford, age 51 of Red Bankw as arrested on 11/29/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

John Sheehan, age 64 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/29/18 in the area of Pinckney Rd for DWI by Ptl. George Travostino.

Suzanne Mazurczyk, age 54 of Rumson was arrested on 11/29/18 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Dillon Rahim, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/29/18 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.