Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of November 17 to November 30, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 11/21/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $230.00. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 11/21/18. Victim reports known subject removed merchandise. Damages totaling $79.41. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Fraud in the area of Blades Run Drive on 11/29/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized credit card information to make purchases. Damages totaling $463.75. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Arrests

Angel L. Negron, male age 34 of Toms River was arrested on 11/6/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Laura L. Siani, female age 31 of Matawan was arrested in 11/17/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. DeCristofaro.

Wendy S. Lichtig, female age 50 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/28/18 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

