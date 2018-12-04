RED BANK: DUBLIN HOUSE TO ADD BANDSHELL

A proposal by the Dublin House Pub to erect a bandshell made for one of the quickest Red Bank planning board meetings in recent memory Monday night.

The brick and canvas enclosure is to be built in an unscreened corner of the Monmouth Street establishment’s Temple Bar patio, used by bands including Dead Bank, above.

Architect Anthony Condouris told the board the structure “will help contain some of the sound in the direction of the bar” rather than the neighboring White Street parking lot. Variances were required for deficient setbacks from the property lines.

After seven minutes of testimony and no comments from the audience, the board granted unanimous approval. Dub co-owner Eugene Devlin told redbankgreen the shell will debut next spring. (Rendering by Anthony Condouris. Click to enlarge.)