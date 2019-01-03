Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of December 15 to December 28, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Harassment in the area of Avenue at the Commons on 12/18/18. Victim reports unknown subject made threats via telephone. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Vehicle Theft in the area of Corn Lane on 12/19/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed vehicle from driveway. Damages totaling $20,000.00. Detective Sgt. James Ramsey investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 12/21/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $500.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 12/22/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $105.17. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Willliamsburg Drive on 12/24/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) damaged property. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Newman Springs Road on 12/28/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $950.00. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

ARRESTS

Christopher Rojas-Castillo, male age 21 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/18/18 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Glenn A. Macfarlane, male age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/21/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Jecoliah K. Fortune-Obrien, female age 35 of Neptune was arrested on 12/28/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.