Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of March 2 to March 8, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Obre Place on 3/2/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Forgery and Theft by Deception in the area of Brady Road on 3/5/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used fraudulent checks to remove funds. Damages totaling $314.42. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

ARRESTS

Brian M. Collins, male age 33 of Roselle was arrested on 3/2/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Stephen J. Stanzione, male age 56 of Hazlet was arrested on 3/2/19 for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Theresa A. Hester, female age 51 of Keyport was arrested on 3/2/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Christopher J. Fegan, male age 32 of East Brunswick was arrested on 3/5/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Lt. Adam Cerminaro.

Christopher Edwards, male age 44 of Eatontown was arrested on 3/7/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Peter J. Lang 4th, male age 41 of Sea Bright was arrested on 3/7/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Frank P. Pacheco, male age 28 of Lakewood was arrested on 3/8/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.