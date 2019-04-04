RED BANK: CHILD SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGED

A Red Bank man is facing charges of sexual assault on one child and offenses against another.

Police Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen that officers arrested Dannel Wars, 42, of Bank Street on March 12 at Riverview Medical Center, where he was visiting a patient, and charged him with invasion of the privacy of a child and child welfare endangerment.

Subsequent investigation by detectives lead to charges of sexual assault against a second minor, as well as an endangerment charge, McConnell said.

Those complaints were served on Wars on March 27 at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, where he was being held on the prior charge, McConnell said.

Both victims were known to the suspect, not strangers, he said.

Wars was still in the county jail on no bail Thursday morning, according to the county sheriff’s online inmate tracker.

Wars was arrested two other times this year, once in January and again in early March, on contempt-of-court charges arising from motor vehicle offenses that were unrelated to the more serious charges, McConnell said.