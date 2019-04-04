The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of March, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Marine Park on 03/14/19 it was reported damage was made to a restroom. The estimate for the damages are approximately $400.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 3/23/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza it was reported $65.00 cash was taken from an unattended wallet. Nothing else was reported missing. Det. Paul Perez.

Theft: A black AT&T Nokia flip cell phone was reported stolen from a room in the area of Riverview Plaza on 03/24/19. The phone was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: On 03/22/19 in the area of Catherine St. a vehicle parked in a private driveway was reported to be keyed on the passenger side door to the rear of the vehicle. The estimated damages are $1,000.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Theft: Several Landscaping equipment have been reported stolen in the area of Evergreen Terrace on 03/25/19. The items missing are two Hedge Trimmers valued at $500.00 each, two Weed Whackers valued at $500.00 each, and one Backpack Blower valued at $500.00. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Theft: On 03/25/19 a bright blue Job Box with the words Crosson Construction on it was reported stolen from a work site in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. The box is described as 5ft by 2 ½ feet deep and 2 feet high weighing approximately 200 pounds and valued at $400.00. Ptl Milton Gray IV.

Theft: A brown leather bi-fold men’s wallet was reported stolen on 03/27/19 in the area of Monmouth St. The wallet contained approximately $120.00 cash, social security card, NJ driver’s license and two credit cards. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

ARRESTS

Jason Freeman, age 39 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/01/19 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Marisol Ramos-Rodriguez, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 03/01/19 in the area Shrewsbury Ave for Driving While Suspended by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Pedro Rosas-Perez, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/01/19 in the area of Peters Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

William Montgomery, age 47 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/02/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Joseph Morris, age 47 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/02/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Alexander Vuong, age 25 of Fair Haven was arrested on 03/03/19 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Dannel Wars, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/04/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Alexander Garcia, age 20 of Staten Island was arrested on 03/05/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Bridgette Gavioli, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/06/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Angel Villegas-Hernandez, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/06/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Gregory Thompson, age 41 of Belford was arrested on 03/08/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Brian Scandariato, age 32 of Middletown was arrested on 03/09/19 in the area of E Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Elizabeth Karlinski, age 34 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 03/09/19 in the area of Grant Pl for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Sue Denoia, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/10/19 in the area of Spring St for Possession of CDS, Drug Paraphernalia and Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Zachariah Gisleson, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/10/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Dawn Stout, age 37 of Bayville was arrested on 03/10/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Melvin Esquivel-Rivera, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/10/19 in the area of Central Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Amad Darrell Jones, age 37 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/11/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson, Jr.

John Soric, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/11/19 in the area of S. Pearl St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Dannel Wars, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/12/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Invasion of Privacy, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Contempt of Court by Det. James DePonte.

Thomas Williams, age 67 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/13/19 in the area of Oakland St for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Gregory Bachison, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/14/19 in the area of W Front St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Doris Harvey, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/15/19 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Anthony Morris, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/15/19 in the area of River St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Eric Canzano, age 23 of Old Bridge was arrested on 03/16/19 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Danilo Ruiz-Ramirez, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/16/19 in the area of Locust Ave for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Luis Espinoza-Hernandez, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/17/19 in the area of Locust Ave for Simple Assault and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Robert Galano, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/17/19 in the area of Rt. 35 for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Saif Elfar, age 21 of Middletown was arrested on 03/18/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Sharon Woodworth, age 56 of South Amboy was arrested on 03/18/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Carolos Cuellar-Hernandez, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/18/19 in the area of West Westside Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Alvin Jones, age 42 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/19/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Eriberto Vazquez, age 50 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 03/20/19 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by SLEO Piero Vescio.

Bruce Gattis, age 59 of Eatontown was arrested on 03/21/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Alexander Barnett, age 27 of Rumson was arrested on 03/23/19 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Sgt. Heather Pubyliski.

David Gonzalez, age 22 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/24/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Sharonda Graves, age 29 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/24/19 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Erik Moreno, age 18 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/24/19 in the area of E. Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Joseph Delucia, age 35 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/26/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Dannel Wars, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/27/19 in the area of Bank St for Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. James DePonte.

Stacey Vitucci, age 38 of Brick was arrested on 03/29/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Jessica Simsen, age 32 of Toms River was arrested on 03/31/19 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.